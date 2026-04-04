Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $14.96, or 12.6%, compared to last week, reaching $133.21 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period was $141.68 per barrel, while the lowest price dropped to $128.05 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $126.46 per barrel, which is $14.37, or 12.8%, more than a week before.

Over the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $135.15 per barrel, and the minimum price was $121.05 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $10039 per barrel, up $16.22, or 19.3%, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $110.04 per barrel, and the lowest was $95.1 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $130.14 per barrel for the week, up $16.39, or 14.4%, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $141.37 per barrel, and the lowest was $123.49 per barrel.