PDMA Warns Of Heavy Rains Across Parts Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert to all district administrations across most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in view of a new spell of rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms expected from April 6 to 9.

According to PDMA, a strong westerly weather system will enter the province and affect various districts.

Affected Areas:

Upper districts: Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad – rain and snowfall over mountains are expected.

Plains and other districts: Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Kohat, Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank – rain and windstorms are likely.

April 7 and 8: Heavy rainfall and hailstorms are expected in various areas.

Risks and Advisories:

There is a risk of landslides in upper districts and flooding in streams and rivers.

Flash flooding is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Buner, Abbottabad, and Kohistan.

Also Read: Rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Which Districts Were Hit? PDMA Releases Report

Urban flooding is likely in Peshawar, Mardan, and Nowshera; citizens are advised to take precautionary measures.

Strong winds and hailstorms may damage weak structures, power poles, and solar panels.

Standing crops may be affected; farmers are advised to take protective measures.

Administrative Measures:

Rescue teams have been put on alert, and availability of resources has been ensured.

Authorities have been instructed to keep major highways open and provide alternative routes if needed.

Immediate steps are being taken to clean drainage systems and prevent urban flooding.

Tourists and the general public are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on weather conditions.

People are urged to stay away from floodwaters, streams, and dangerous areas.

PDMA's Emergency Operation Center is fully active. In case of any emergency, citizens can call 1700.