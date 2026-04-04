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Russian Forces Attack Naftogaz Facilities In Poltava Region Again

Russian Forces Attack Naftogaz Facilities In Poltava Region Again


2026-04-04 07:30:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Faceboo by Naftogaz of Ukraine CEO Serhii Koretskyi.

“On the eve of Catholic Easter, Russian forces attacked infrastructure assets of the Naftogaz Group in the Poltava region. The strikes were carried out with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out. Some time later, a second attack followed. Relevant services are working at the scene. Fortunately, there are no casualties. I thank the State Emergency Service units for their prompt response,” Koretskyi said.

He noted that Russia continues targeted attacks on oil and gas and energy infrastructure.

“Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has already attacked Naftogaz Group facilities more than 40 times,” he added.

Read also: Russians carried out 129 attacks on Naftogaz facilities during heating season

As reported, on March 27 in the Poltava region, gas production at one of Naftogaz facilities was suspended following a Russian strike.

Photo: illustrative, unsplash

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