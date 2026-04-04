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Zelensky, Erdogan Agree On New Steps In Ukraine-Turkey Security Cooperation

Zelensky, Erdogan Agree On New Steps In Ukraine-Turkey Security Cooperation


2026-04-04 07:29:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

"We discussed bilateral relations between our countries, as well as the situation in Europe and the Middle East. It is important that joint and coordinated actions strengthen the protection of life and help deliver greater security to people in every part of the world," he said.

The two sides agreed on new steps in security cooperation, particularly in areas where Ukraine can support Turkey, including expertise, technology, and experience.

"There is firm political readiness to work together, and our teams will finalize the details in the coming days," Zelensky added.

Read also: Erdogan could persuade Putin to enter peace talks with Ukraine – Ambassador Dzhelyal

He also noted that the parties discussed practical steps to implement joint projects in the development of gas infrastructure, as well as opportunities for the joint development of gas fields.

Zelensky thanked Erdogan and the people of Turkey for their consistent support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity, highlighting the close cooperation that has enabled both countries to work on significant projects strengthening the entire region.

Photo: AA

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