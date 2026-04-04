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Russian Missile Strike Hits Sumy Region, Two Civilians Injured

Russian Missile Strike Hits Sumy Region, Two Civilians Injured


2026-04-04 07:29:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy launched a missile strike on the Konotop district. Residential buildings were damaged in the Popivka community. Two people were injured," the statement said.

The regional governor noted that a wounded man received medical assistance on site, while a 65-year-old woman with injuries was hospitalized.

Read also: Injury toll after Russian attack on Sumy rises to 13

All consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration

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UkrinForm

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