Russian Missile Strike Hits Sumy Region, Two Civilians Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy launched a missile strike on the Konotop district. Residential buildings were damaged in the Popivka community. Two people were injured," the statement said.

The regional governor noted that a wounded man received medical assistance on site, while a 65-year-old woman with injuries was hospitalized.

Injury toll after Russian attack on Sumy rises to 13

All consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration