Russian Missile Strike Hits Sumy Region, Two Civilians Injured
"The enemy launched a missile strike on the Konotop district. Residential buildings were damaged in the Popivka community. Two people were injured," the statement said.
The regional governor noted that a wounded man received medical assistance on site, while a 65-year-old woman with injuries was hospitalized.Read also: Injury toll after Russian attack on Sumy rises to 13
All consequences of the attack are still being clarified.
Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration
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