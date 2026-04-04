Erdogan Assures Of Continued Support From Turkey For Negotiations Between Ukraine And Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today in Istanbul, Ukrinform reports, citing the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

President Erdogan emphasized that Turkey's support for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will continue, and underlined that the region requires greater peace and stability.

He noted that Turkey places great importance on the security of navigation in the Black Sea, and that energy supply security is critically important.

Zelensky, Erdogan agree on new steps in Ukraine-Turkey security cooperation

According to him, Turkey is determined to increase the volume of bilateral trade with Ukraine and will continue taking the necessary steps to achieve this goal. During the meeting, the Turkish president also expressed satisfaction with Ukraine's efforts to develop relations with the countries of the Persian Gulf.

As Ukrinform reported, the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, Volodymyr Zelensky and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed in Istanbul on new steps in cooperation on security.

Photo: gov