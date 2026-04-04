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Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages On Sunday

Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages On Sunday


2026-04-04 07:29:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Telegram.

Read also: Ukraine to create strategic reserve within Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Shmyhal

"Tomorrow, on Sunday, no consumption restriction measures are planned," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, this winter the Ukraine Energy Support Fund attracted EUR 602.5 million from 16 countries, the European Union, and the private sector.

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