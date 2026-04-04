Georgia Extends Aid For Ukrainian Refugees By Three Months

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Georgia Onlin, as reported by Ukrinform, the decision was made by the government.

Under the resolution, Ukrainian refugees will continue to receive medical services and financial assistance until July 1, 2026.

It is noted that continuous residence in Georgia will also include cases where a person crossed the border and returned within a period not exceeding three days.

Within the framework of state healthcare programs, medical services are provided for the treatment of conditions such as tuberculosis, HIV infection, AIDS (including the provision of specific medications), diabetes, and others.

Financial assistance is provided in the amount of 300 lari (about €97) per family of Ukrainian citizens living in Georgia, as well as 45 lari (about €14.5) per person.

At the same time, starting next month, the monthly payment of 45 lari will not be provided to individuals who have obtained the right to receive it under the Law on International Protection and/or have left the territory of Georgia. The 300 lari payment will be discontinued from the following month if all family members leave Georgia.

Number of Ukrainianin Lithuania rises by 10,000 over past year

As reported by Ukrinform, Canada has extended the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET), which allows Ukrainians to live and work in the country.

Photo: Unsplash/luxkstn