Trump Administration Proposes Record $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget For 2027

MENAFN - AzerNews) The administration of Donald Trump has proposed a record-level military budget for the 2027 fiscal year, signaling a sharp shift toward defense and national security priorities.

AzerNEWS reports that the proposal outlines key government spending directions for the new fiscal year set to begin on October 1.

Under the plan, discretionary spending is projected to reach $1.8 trillion in fiscal year 2027. When combined with mandatory expenditures, the total federal budget is expected to amount to $2.2 trillion.

The most striking element of the proposal is a dramatic increase in defense spending. The administration has earmarked $1.5 trillion for the defense sector, representing a 42% increase-or an additional $445 billion-compared to the 2026 fiscal year.

At the same time, non-defense spending is set to be reduced by $73 billion, underscoring the administration's prioritization of security and military strength over domestic programs.

The proposal must still be debated and approved by the United States Congress, where it is expected to face significant scrutiny.

Analysts warn that such a substantial increase in military spending could intensify domestic political debates while also reshaping the global security landscape.