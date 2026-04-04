China Expects Over 90 Mln Railway Trips During Qingming Holiday Travel Rush
Expecting an average of 18.1 million trips daily during the five-day travel rush, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. forecasted a travel peak on Saturday with a single-day total of 21.2 million trips.
According to the operator, this year's Qingming Festival holiday features strong demand for travel related to visiting relatives, ancestor worship, spring outings and tourism, with the passenger flow witnessing a large proportion of medium and short-distance trips, and a significant increase in tourism-related travel.
Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 5 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for people as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing.
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