Sub Jr Women's Hockey: Le Puducherry, Kerala Victorious On Day 4

The fourth day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 saw Le Puducherry Hockey and Kerala Hockey win in Division 'C' while Hockey Himachal, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Delhi Hockey won their respective matches in Division 'B' on Saturday in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Division 'C' Results

According to a release, the opening match of the day, Le Puducherry Hockey enjoyed a dominant 10-0 win over Hockey Rajasthan in Pool B, Division 'C'. Gnaneswari Giraka (2',25',28',48'), Chanchal (26',54',55'), Haridharshini (18'), Tharini S (30') and Captain Kanagasri (47') scored for Le Puducherry Hockey in their big victory.

In Division 'C', Pool A encounter, Kerala Hockey defeated Telangana Hockey with a scoreline of 4-1. Parameswari Pinapothula (6',10'), Niranjana Pradeep (20') and Captain Reshma Samad (48') were the goal scorers for Kerala Hockey, while Anandi Mahanand (20') was the lone goal scorer for Telangana Hockey.

Goans Hockey and Hockey Jammu and Kashmir topped the Pool A and B standings respectively to conclude the Division 'C' of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026.

Division 'B' Results

In Division 'B', Pool B, Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Uttarakhand played out a 2-2 draw. Annu (27',37') scored an impressive brace for Hockey Chandigarh, while Captain Minakshi (49') and Gungun Katariya (60') scored the goals for Hockey Uttarakhand.

In another Division 'B', Pool B match, Hockey Himachal beat Hockey Karnataka 3-1. Shanvi Sharma (20',33') and Arushi (7') scored goals for the winning side. Saraswathy H Y (39') was the lone goalscorer for Hockey Karnataka.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu enjoyed a commanding 5-1 victory over Assam Hockey in their Pool A, Division 'B' match. Jonishadefny MJ (17',42',55') scored a commendable hat-trick for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Captain Kanishka S.S (24') and G Swathi (36') also contributed with goals. Kalita Chayanika (8') scored a goal for Assam Hockey.

In the last encounter of the day, Delhi Hockey defeated Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu Hockey with a score of 2-1. Captain Dipika (5') and Aashna Kamboj (42') were the goal scorers for Delhi Hockey, while Priya (43') was the lone scorer for Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu Hockey. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)