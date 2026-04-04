Total Profits Of Listed Companies Before Tax Up 9.6% In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 4 (Petra) – Nonety-six percent of 159 listed companies that submitted audited annual financial statements for 2025 saw their total pre-tax profits increase by 9.6%, compared to 2024, according to Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) data.The firms' pre-tax profits for 2025 reached JD 3.269 billion, compared to JD 2.982 billion in 2024, according to the figures.The data, released by the ASE at the end of last week, also showed that after-tax profits of these companies reached JD 2.348 billion in 2025, compared to JD 2.08 billion in 2024, an increase of 12.9%. This represents the second-highest net profit in the history of companies listed on the ASE.After-tax profits attributable to shareholders in the financial sector of these companies rose by 10.1 percent, while profits in the services sector increased by 11.4 percent, and profits in the industrial sector rose by 18.4 percent, the data showed.The number of profitable companies in 2025 increased to 110, compared to 106 in 2024. Conversely, the number of loss-making companies decreased to 42 in 2025, compared to 46 in 2024, the figures showed.The sub-sectors that saw an increase in net profits were as follows: Real Estate (243.1%), Hotels and Tourism (111.4%), Electrical Industries (111.1%), Transport (94.6%), Diversified Financial Services (82.7%), Leather and Textile Industries (51.5%), Insurance (49.7%), Healthcare Services (47.5%), Educational Services (46.7%), Pharmaceuticals and Medical Industries (31.5%), and Extractive and Mining Industries (19.2%).The number of profitable companies in 2025 increased to 110, compared to 106 in 2024. These positive results achieved by companies and the increase in their net profits for 2025 despite regional circumstances and challenges, indicate a positive upward trajectory of the national economy and its resilience.The investment climate has clearly picked up, thanks to government stimulus measures for economic sectors, leading to a 3% growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2025 and driving growth in several productive sectors, such as agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.