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Italy's Prime Minister Leaves Doha


2026-04-04 02:10:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, departed Doha Saturday following a working visit to the country Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, and the Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar Paolo Toschi.

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Gulf Times

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