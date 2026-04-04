World Community Must Step Up Efforts To End War On Iran: Turkish President
Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that the international community must intensify its efforts to put an end to the US-Israeli war on Iran.
This came during his phone conversation with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which Erdogan noted that the process initiated by attacks on Iran has caused a geostrategic deadlock.
The Turkish President highlighted the alliance's support for Turkish air defenses, saying that the display of solidarity in this regard has once again demonstrated NATO's deterrence.
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