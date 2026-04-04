MP CM Yadav Expresses Grief Over Anuppur Incident

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 4 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over a tragic incident in Anuppur district, where a four-story collapse resulted in the death of one person on Saturday evening.​

Responding to the incident, the Chief Minister shared a message on his social media account (X), stating that he has directed Minister-in-Charge Dilip Ahirwar and other officials to reach the scene immediately and ensure relief and medical treatment for the affected persons.​

“The collapse of a hotel building within the Kotma Municipal area of Anuppur district is a tragic incident. The loss of a citizen's life is deeply distressing,” he wrote on X.​

He shared that rescue operations were still underway (till 1:30 pm) by the local administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams.​

“Three citizens have been successfully rescued and safely evacuated. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has already departed for the site. I have issued instructions. I pray to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and to bestow upon the bereaved family the strength to bear this immense grief. I also wish for the speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries,” he wrote on X.​

A four-story building of an old lodge (hotel) collapsed in Kotma town on Saturday evening, between 5:30 and 6 pm. At least six people are feared trapped under debris.​

According to initial information from official sources, at the time of the incident, the area had passengers of the bus stand as well as those involved in construction work on an adjacent plot.​

Anuppur's Superintendent of Police Moti ur Rehman said construction was underway in a 10-year-old building that may have contributed to the incident.​

He shared that expert rescue teams from the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) facility in Jamuna Kotma and also from JMS, a coal mining firm, have joined.​