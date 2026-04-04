2,049 Food Samples Tested In Ahmedabad, 74 Found Substandard

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, April 4 (IANS) More than 2,000 food samples were collected across Ahmedabad in the first three months of 2026, with 74 found to be substandard, prompting enforcement action under food safety laws, officials said on Saturday.

According to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), its food department collected 2,049 samples between January 1 and March 31 under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

“Out of the above samples, 74 food samples were declared substandard. Action has been taken against the concerned Food Business Operators as per the provisions," it said.

The samples included 85 of paneer, 59 of milk, 89 of milk products, 20 of mango milkshake and sugarcane juice, 56 of bakery products, 68 of sweets, 99 of namkeen, 61 of sugar-boiled confectionery, 178 of flours and grains, 85 of edible oil, 26 of beverages, 35 of sugar and related items, three of tea, 248 of spices and iodised salt, and 937 categorised as others.

During the same period, 4,294 food business units were inspected and 1,411 notices issued.

Authorities said an estimated 3,081 kg of unsafe food was destroyed, Rs 22,42,300 recovered as administrative charges, and 1,033 TPC tests conducted.

The corporation also highlighted a focused drive on paneer quality, stating that 85 samples were collected in the past three months, of which 25 were found to be substandard.

“These mainly included cases where the fat percentage did not meet prescribed standards or where analogue paneer was used instead of milk paneer,” it said.

Penalties exceeding Rs three lakh have been imposed, and action has been initiated against 12 units where analogue paneer was found.

It added that more than 15,000 food business operators have been instructed via email to clearly display whether milk paneer or analogue paneer is being used.

“All food business operators... must clearly indicate whether they are using milk paneer or analogue paneer (non-dairy product),” the AMC said, warning that non-compliance would invite action under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India rules and the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act.

Today, 22 additional paneer samples were collected and Rs 70,000 recovered as penalties.

Separately, the Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) has directed that the use of analogue or substitute products in place of paneer must be clearly disclosed on menu cards or notice boards in hotels, restaurants and ready food units.

In its order dated April 4, the authority said products made using vegetable fat, starch or other substitutes“should not be labelled or sold as 'Paneer'” and must instead be described as“Paneer Analogue” or“Analogue”.

The FDCA added that operators must maintain transparency in production, packaging and labelling, and provide accurate information to consumers where analogue products are used.

It warned that“any attempt to mislead consumers or provide incorrect information will be considered a violation and strict legal action will be taken,” adding that compliance with provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations is mandatory.