Manipur CM Prioritises Peace, Harmony And Development During Visit To Jiribam

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 4 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday reaffirmed that the Bharatiya Janatya Party (BJP)-led state government's foremost priorities are restoring peace, strengthening communal harmony, and accelerating inclusive and sustainable development while safeguarding the state's indigenous culture.

Accompanied by State BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, the Chief Minister undertook his maiden visit to the mixed-population Jiribam district, which borders southern Assam.

During the visit, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh interacted with local residents and addressed several public gatherings.

Seven BJP MLAs -- Tongbram Robindro Singh, Kongkham Robindro Singh, Sapam Ranjan Singh, Heikham Dingo Singh, Lourembam Rameshwor Meetai, Md. Achab Uddin and Sapam Kunjakeshwor (Keba) -- also accompanied the Chief Minister.

Covering nearly 217 km from the state capital Imphal, the Chief Minister and his delegation travelled to Jiribam via National Highway-37.

This marked the first such road journey by a sitting Chief Minister since the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur in May 2023.

The mountainous route passes through Kangpokpi district, predominantly inhabited by Kuki-Zo tribal communities, adding significance to the visit.

Since the ethnic conflict began, members of the Meitei and Kuki communities have largely avoided travelling through areas dominated by each other.

Officials said that the visit forms part of the state government's broader effort to build trust among communities and address local concerns.

During his stay in Jiribam, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh is also expected to meet Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the violence and engage with leaders from Meitei, Kuki, and Hmar communities.

Earlier, during a meeting held on April 1 in New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had urged the Chief Minister to expedite the peace process and further strengthen communal harmony in violence-affected Manipur.

According to an official from the Chief Minister's Office, the meeting at the Parliament House complex included a detailed review of the law and order situation in the state.

"The Union Home Minister reviewed the current security scenario in Manipur with the Chief Minister and instructed him to accelerate ongoing peace initiatives while consolidating improving relations among various communities," the official said.

Later, in a post on his official X account on Saturday, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh said: "Visited Jiribam district today with State BJP President A. Sharda Devi Ji and BJP MLAs to review the prevailing situation and developmental needs."

"Warmly received at Leingangpokpi Police Outpost by district officials. We reaffirm our commitment to restoring peace, strengthening communal harmony, and accelerating inclusive, sustainable development while safeguarding indigenous culture," he added.

In another X post, the Chief Minister said: "Undertook an inspection of Jiri District Hospital at Ningshingkhul today to review its functioning, infrastructure, and service delivery."

"While services are satisfactory, a shortage of manpower has been noted. A comprehensive transfer policy for medical staff will be framed, and doctors' quarters will be upgraded," he added.