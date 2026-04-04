Thinkcarebelieve: Week 63 Of The Trump 2.0 Administration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on the events that took place in Week 6 3 of the Trump Administration ( second term ), part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they occur since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at:

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) How does President Trump's new Executive Order crack down on Mail-in Ballot fraud?

2) How is the USPS going to help prevent Ballot Fraud?

3) Why is the SAVE America Act still needed?

4) How did DoW redraw the map of the“Greater Americas”?

5) How did the U.S. end Iran's Uranium Enrichment Program?

6) How is President Trump going all-out on the cartels and in which country?

7) How are California hotels complicit in committing birthright citizenship fraud?

ThinkCareBelieve ' s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:

The Trump Administration's Agenda for Greatness:

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