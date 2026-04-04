K'taka: BJP Raises Hubballi 'Love Jihad' Issue In Bypoll Campaign, Targets Siddaramaiah Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Bagalkot (Karnataka), April 4 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Saturday raised the Hubballi“love jihad” issue during bypoll campaigning, alleging that women are living in fear under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state.

Speaking at a BJP Mahila Morcha meeting held at the party's district office in Bagalkot ahead of the by-election, former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai made the remarks.

Bommai alleged that women are living in fear under the present government and called for its removal to ensure their safety.

He said that even before the Neha Hiremath case fades from public memory, another alleged“love jihad” incident has surfaced in Hubballi.

It may be noted that 23-year-old Neha Hiremath was stabbed to death on a college campus by a man identified as her jilted lover in Hubballi in 2014. Recently, another alleged case has been reported from the city, and police are on alert as the issue has taken a communal turn.

Bommai claimed that such incidents are occurring in every village.“A state where women are not safe cannot be called a functioning system. If mothers are to live without fear, this government must be removed at the earliest,” he said.

He urged women to actively participate in the election campaign, stating that they have the power to influence outcomes by reaching every household.

He accused the Congress government of lacking trust in women, alleging that schemes such as free rice and the Gruha Laxmi benefit are being used with electoral considerations. He further claimed that providing financial assistance to only one woman per household has led to conflicts within families.

Bommai also criticised public transport issues, alleging that elderly and unwell passengers are often denied entry into buses, and blamed the state government for the situation.

He said the demand for 33 per cent reservation for women had been pending for decades and referred to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, alleging that the party did not implement it despite being in power.

In contrast, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking steps such as abolishing triple talaq, stating that the BJP has worked to ensure dignity and safety for women.

He highlighted initiatives such as the Sanjeevini scheme and said that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he launched the Stree Samarthya scheme, under which Rs 5 lakh assistance was provided to each women's self-help group.

Bommai alleged that the Siddaramaiah government has created divisions within households and urged women to reject it.

He said discussions on the Women's Reservation Bill would take place in Parliament on April 16, 17 and 18, and claimed that its implementation would bring around 80 women into the Assembly.

He further alleged that law and order has deteriorated in the state, citing frequent reports of crimes against women.“A government that cannot ensure women's safety is unfit to govern,” he said, adding that women now feel compelled to return home early due to fear.

Bommai said the Bagalkot by-election presents an opportunity for voters to“bring down the government” and appealed to elect BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath.

He claimed that a BJP victory would mark the beginning of a“countdown” for the Siddaramaiah government. He also urged women to dedicate the coming days to campaigning and spread awareness door-to-door.

The event was attended by Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, Lok Sabha MP Govind Karjol, district president Shantagouda Patil, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Manjula, Sumedha Mane, and several other leaders.