PM Modi Calls LDF And UDF 'Same', Seeks Mandate For New Kerala Model

MENAFN - IANS) Tiruvalla (Kerala), April 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sharpened his attack on Kerala's two dominant political fronts, alleging a“tacit understanding” between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), even as both try to brand each other as the BJP's“B team”.

Addressing a mammoth NDA rally in Tiruvalla, PM Modi said the very exchange of such accusations reflects a growing realisation that the BJP has emerged as the“only A team” in the state's political landscape.

He claimed that while the LDF and UDF project themselves as rivals within Kerala, they share common ground outside the state and are united in targeting the BJP.

“Their attacks on us are not out of rivalry, but out of fear,” PM Modi said, alleging a“secret understanding” between the two fronts.

Raising issues of law and order and communal harmony, PM Modi accused both fronts of encouraging divisive forces for vote bank politics, citing developments in Munambam as an example.

He also targeted their handling of the Sabarimala temple issue, alleging mismanagement and irregularities, and claimed that both regimes had failed to protect the sanctity of the shrine.

The Prime Minister further accused the Congress and the Left of spreading misinformation on key national issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act and foreign funding regulations under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), asserting that“propagating lies has become a habit”.

He also referred to controversies surrounding narratives like“The Kerala Story”, alleging a deliberate attempt to malign the country.

Pitching the NDA as an alternative, PM Modi promised a new development paradigm rooted in Kerala's cultural strengths.

“What could not be achieved in 50 years, we will strive to accomplish in five,” he said, calling it“Modi's guarantee”.

Extending greetings ahead of Easter and Vishu, PM Modi concluded by praising Malayalam as a“beautiful language”, while noting that although he could not speak it, the audience remained attentive despite his speech being in Hindi.