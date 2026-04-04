21 States Carrying Out Press Briefs To Counter Misinformation Around LPG: Centre

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The government on Saturday said that 21 states/union territories are issuing and carrying out press briefs to effectively counter misinformation and to reassure citizens regarding adequate availability and smooth distribution of LPG.

The government had requested Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs to intensify proactive and regular public communication, conduct daily press briefs at appropriate senior level, along with timely dissemination of accurate information through social and electronic media to effectively counter misinformation around LPG.

“Under Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and LPG Control Order, 2000, State governments are empowered to act against any hoarding and black marketing,” Petroleum Ministry said in a statement.

States/UTs have to play a primary role in monitoring and regulating supply situation of essential commodities including petrol, diesel and LPG, it added.

The Central government has reiterated the same via multiple letters and VCs to all states/UTs.

Meanwhile, raids continue to be carried out in many of the states/UTs to check the hoardings and black marketing of LPG. More than 3,700 raids have been conducted yesterday.

“PSU OMCs officials have been directed to strengthen the system of surprise inspection to deter any instance of hoardings/black marketing. PSU OMCs have issued 1,000 show cause notices to LPG distributorships till date. Further, 27 LPG distributorships have been suspended till date,” the ministry informed.

The states are requested to institutionalise daily press briefings and issue regular public advisories, setup dedicated control rooms/helplines, actively monitor and counter fake news/misinformation on social media and intensify daily enforcement drives by District administration and to continue raids and inspections in coordination with OMCs.

They are also urged to issue Commercial LPG allocation orders within their states/UTs, fast track CGD expansion, promote PNG adoptions and alternate fuels and nominate senior nodal officers for coordination with MoPNG.

The ministry further informed that online LPG cylinder bookings increased to 95 per cent on industry basis yesterday and around 51 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered on Friday.

-IANS

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