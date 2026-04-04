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Iran Allows Certain Ships To Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz

Iran Allows Certain Ships To Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz


2026-04-04 09:11:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Iran has allowed the passage of ships carrying humanitarian aid and essential goods from or to Iranian ports in the Gulf of Oman, a letter from the head of the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture's Trade Development Department, Houman Fathi, to the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization, says, Trend reports.

The letter noted that the Iranian government and the Armed Forces have announced their agreement on the mentioned issue.

Additionally, the letter pointed out that the necessary obligations for the passage of ships in the Gulf of Oman or moving towards Iran, based on protocols, must be fulfilled, and which ships will pass through the strait.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.

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Trend News Agency

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