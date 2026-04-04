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Conflict Claims Lives of Iranian Health Care Workers

Conflict Claims Lives of Iranian Health Care Workers


2026-04-04 07:45:32
(MENAFN) At least 24 health care personnel have been killed since the United States and Israel initiated assaults on Iran in late February, according to a news agency.

Jafar Miadfar, the head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services Organization, stated that "three of those killed were staff from the 115 Emergency Service," as reported by the news agency.

Miadfar further noted that the remaining victims were "doctors, nurses, and technicians working in various departments," highlighting the toll on medical professionals amid the ongoing attacks.

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