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Dozens of Iranian Health Care Workers Killed Amid US-Israeli Offensive
(MENAFN) At least 24 health care workers in Iran have died since the start of US and Israeli attacks on the country in late February, according to reports from Iranian media.
Jafar Miadfar, head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services Organization, noted that three of the fatalities were personnel from the 115 Emergency Service.
Miadfar added that the remaining casualties included doctors, nurses, and technicians serving in various medical departments.
Jafar Miadfar, head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services Organization, noted that three of the fatalities were personnel from the 115 Emergency Service.
Miadfar added that the remaining casualties included doctors, nurses, and technicians serving in various medical departments.
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