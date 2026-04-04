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Toyota Launches US-Made Vehicles in Tokyo

Toyota Launches US-Made Vehicles in Tokyo


2026-04-04 07:09:21
(MENAFN) Toyota Motor announced on Thursday that it has started offering two vehicles made in the United States in Tokyo, taking advantage of a simplified import procedure established through a tariff agreement between Japan and the US.

The automaker reported that the Tundra pickup truck, assembled in Texas, and the Highlander sport utility vehicle, manufactured in Indiana, became available in the Japanese capital on Thursday. Nationwide distribution is scheduled to begin this summer.

According to the Japan-US tariff arrangement, cars produced in the US and certified there as safe can be sold in Japan without undergoing further safety inspections.

Once nationwide sales commence, Toyota plans to sell 80 Tundras each month at a recommended retail price of 12 million yen ($75,000), along with 40 Highlanders monthly priced at $53,900.

The company also intends to introduce the US-made Camry sedan to the Japanese market after necessary preparations are finalized.

This initiative follows an accord between Washington and Tokyo on automobile trade, forming part of broader tariff negotiations.

Previously, US President Donald Trump had implemented high tariffs on trading partners, including Japan, aiming to reduce persistent US trade deficits.

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