Defense Forces Strike Fuel Trains In Temporarily Occupied Luhansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

On Friday, April 3, and during the night of April 4, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck railway fuel trains in the areas of Shchotove and Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk region.

According to the General Staff, hitting these targets complicates the supply of fuel and lubricants to the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition, it has been confirmed that as a result of a recent strike on a UAV storage site at the Kirovske airfield (temporarily occupied Crimea), one "Inokhodets" UAV was destroyed and three more of these high-value drones were damaged.

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit over 151,200 enemy targets in March

The "Inokhodets" UAV (export name "Orion") is a Russian medium-range operational-tactical strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial system designed for reconnaissance and strikes against ground targets.

The drone is capable of operating at a distance of up to 250 km, staying airborne for up to 24 hours, flying at altitudes of up to 7.5 km, and carrying a combat payload of up to 200 kg of aerial munitions.

These drones are used by Russian forces, among other things, for reconnaissance, patrol missions, and countering maritime drones.

The estimated cost of one system is several million dollars.

The General Staff emphasized that Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to strike key enemy targets in order to reduce its combat potential.

As reported, explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of April 2, with the Kirovske airfield and the Balaklava thermal power plant coming under drone attack.

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