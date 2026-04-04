Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Saturday, April 4, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your Rio de Janeiro daily guide for Saturday, April 4, 2026 - Easter weekend. The MAR runs its free Saturday from 11h to 18h: No Martins: Sortilégios de desvio, the 36th Bienal de São Paulo, and Guilhermina Augusti - three exhibitions at zero cost. The MAM continues Daniel Buren's Voile/Toile sails with only eight days remaining before the April 12 closing. The CCBB's Viva Mauricio runs through April 13. The weather is hot at 30°C but with 65% rain - carry an umbrella and plan indoor options. Markets remain closed for the Easter weekend (B3 reopens Monday). Thursday's close: Ibovespa 188,052 (+0.05%), dollar R$5.15, Brent US$109 after Trump reversed ceasefire hopes and promised to intensify Iran operations.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST SAT 04 30°C Hot, showers likely 65% rain MAR free Saturday - carry umbrella SUN 05 29°C Warm, showers likely 60% rain Easter Sunday - all museums open MON 06 27°C Cooler, slight chance 35% rain B3 reopens - MAR open, CCBB closed Tue TUE 07 29°C Warm, clear 0% rain MAR free Tuesday - zero rain

A wet Easter weekend - 65% rain today, 60% tomorrow. Museums are the best option. Monday eases to 35% rain as the week restarts. Tuesday clears completely to 0% rain at 29°C - the best MAR free Tuesday in weeks.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -MAR free Saturday 11h–18h: No Martins + Bienal + Augusti - zero cost -MAM open 10h–18h: Buren Voile/Toile - final 8 days (closes Apr 12), free -CCBB open 9h–20h: Viva Mauricio (closes Apr 13) - free -Easter weekend - B3 closed, reopens Monday -Tomorrow: Easter Sunday - all three museums open -Tuesday: MAR free day again + 0% rain - best day of next week

Saturday is the MAR's free day - the best-value museum visit of the Easter weekend. With 65% rain, the indoor route is ideal: CCBB (9h, free) → MAR (11h, free) → MAM (afternoon, free). Three museums, all free, all under cover.

03What to See & DoCULTURE Museums & Exhibitions MAR - Free Saturday PRAÇA MAUÁ

Three exhibitions at zero cost. No Martins: Sortilégios de desvio - the first institutional solo for the painter of Black Brazilian life, now in its second week and drawing strong crowds. The 36th Bienal de São Paulo itinerance (19 artists). Guilhermina Augusti 's first institutional solo. Free entry all day.

Praça Mauá 5, Centro. Sat 11h–18h (last entry 17h). Free today. Closed Wednesdays. Metrô: Uruguaiana → VLT Parada dos Museus.

MAM Rio - Buren Voile/Toile (Final 8 Days) PARQUE DO FLAMENGO

Eleven vertical-striped Optimist sails - the French artist's first Brazilian presentation. Closes April 12. Only eight days remaining. After this weekend, only one more week to visit. Free admission. The sculpture garden and permanent collection are also open.

Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo. Sat 10h–18h. Free. Metrô: Cinelândia or Largo do Machado.

CCBB - Viva Mauricio

Immersive Turma da Mônica experience - free. Closes April 13. Good for Easter weekend families. The ground floor installation is the CCBB's sole headline after Vetores-Vertentes closed.

R. Primeiro de Março 66, Centro. Sat 9h–20h. Free. Closed Tuesdays. Metrô: Uruguaiana → VLT Parada dos Museus.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

No rodízio on weekends. Easter Saturday traffic is very light. Metrô and VLT operate on weekend schedules.

Centro museum corridor: CCBB (9h) → walk 5 min → MAR (11h). Both are on the VLT Parada dos Museus line. For the MAM, Metrô Line 1 to Cinelândia or Largo do Machado, then walk through Parque do Flamengo (~15 min). Bring an umbrella at 65% rain.

05Where to EatFOOD

Easter Saturday: More restaurants reopen today compared to Good Friday. The MAR and CCBB cafés are open during museum hours. Zona Sul shopping centres (Botafogo Praia Shopping, Rio Sul) operate normal Saturday hours.

Flamengo circuit: After the MAM, Largo do Machado for per-kilo and traditional carioca restaurants. Catete has expanded its Saturday lunch scene. Rua do Catete is walkable from the Parque do Flamengo exit.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS

Markets closed: B3 and banks remain closed for the Easter weekend. Trading resumes Monday April 6. Any geopolitical developments over the weekend will be priced in at Monday's opening.

Iran update: Trump promised to intensify operations on Wednesday night, reversing ceasefire hopes. Brent surged to US$109. Separately, Iran and Omã are negotiating an Ormuz transit protocol, and 40 countries are discussing joint action to reopen the strait. The situation remains fluid - Monday's market opening could be volatile.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Easter Saturday route: CCBB (9h, free, Viva Mauricio) → MAR (11h, free, No Martins + Bienal) → lunch in Centro → MAM (afternoon, free, Buren sails). Three museums, all free, all under cover for the rain. The strongest free museum day of the month.

Buren countdown: Only eight days remain for the Voile/Toile sails at the MAM. After this weekend, only one final week (Mon–Sun Apr 6–12). If you have not yet visited, prioritise this weekend or the coming days.

08Game DaySPORT

No Brasileirão fixtures today (Easter weekend). Round 9 completed Thursday. Palmeiras and São Paulo lead the table on 16 points. Round 10 fixtures expected mid-week. Full results at The Rio Times sports coverage.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Thursday close (B3 closed this weekend): Ibovespa +0.05% to 188,052 - flat after a volatile session that hit 185,213 (−1.46%) before recovering. Trump reversed ceasefire hopes, Brent surged 7.78% to US$109.03. Petrobras supported the recovery. Dollar near R$5.15. Week: +3.58%, second consecutive week above 3%. March: −0.70%. Q1: +16.35%.

Context: Selic at 14.75%. Focus IPCA 2026 at 4.31%. Focus year-end: Selic 12.25%, dollar R$5.50. B3 reopens Monday April 6. Next Copom: April 28–29. For full analysis, see Thursday's Brazil Morning Call.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK

Sun Apr 5: Easter Sunday. MAR, MAM, CCBB all open. 29°C, 60% rain - indoor plans preferred.

Mon Apr 6: B3 reopens. MAR open 11h–18h. MAM open. 27°C, 35% rain.

COMING UP

Tue Apr 7: MAR free Tuesday - 29°C, 0% rain. Best free museum day of the week.

Apr 12: Daniel Buren Voile/Toile closes at the MAM - final day.

Apr 13: Viva Mauricio closes at the CCBB. Apr 28–29: Next Copom meeting.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - your Rio de Janeiro daily guide - Saturday, April 4, 2026 (Easter weekend). Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MAR, MAM Rio, CCBB, Riotur. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.

Related coverage: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Friday, April 3 | São Paulo Daily Brief - Friday, April 3 | Brazil's Morning Call