Rohit Shetty Takes Humourous Dig At His Life's Situation Post Attack: Life Mein Comedy Aur Action Chal Rahi Hai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared a light-hearted take on the current phase of his life especially post the recent attacks on his house.

The fiilmmaker blending humour with his signature action-packed style.

Taking to social media, he wrote:“Life mein comedy aur action chal rahi hai”.

With this caption, the filmmaker seems to have to made a witty remark on recent developments around him.

Reports had earlier suggested a tense situation involving alleged firing outside his residence, which created a brief stir.

While details around the incident remained limited, the entire incident has added an unexpected layer of“action” to his life that is otherwise driven by 'action and comedy'.

Talking about Rohit Shetty, the fiilmmaker is best known for creating some of Bollywood's most successful commercial franchises.

Fron his iconic comedy Golmaal series to his action packed cop franchise Singham, the director has given audiences a plethora of content.

Golmaal stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor, and remains one of the most popular comedy franchises in Hindi cinema.

Talking about Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, the filmmaker is known directing movies for their high-octane action and larger-than-life storytelling.

Rohit Shetty is also recognised for his signature style of staging elaborate stunt sequences, particularly involving cars.

Rohit Shetty, has been a part of the entertainment industry for decades.

He was an assistant director for the movie Raju Chacha that starred Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor in the lead.

–IANS

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