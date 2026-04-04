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Eritrea: Schools Cultural And Sports Week In Ara'eta Sub-Zone


2026-04-04 05:45:08
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, April 4, 2026/APO Group/ --

Schools cultural and sports week has been enthusiastically conducted in Ara'eta sub-zone.

Mr. Idris Ibrahim, head of the education office in the sub-zone, said that the program, which was held in Tio and in which students from 20 elementary schools, seven junior schools, and one high school took part, featured football, general knowledge, traditional dance competitions, and other activities.

Mr. Idris indicated that sports have significant contribution in the development of the teaching-learning process as well as in transferring noble societal values to the young generation. He also called for its reinforced continuity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

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African Press Organization

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