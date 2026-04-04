Puducherry Polls 2026: Raj Bhavan Set For High-Stakes Battle On April 9

The Raj Bhavan constituency, encapsulating Puducherry's political, economic, and cultural heart, is the most-watched battleground in the April 9, 2026, Assembly polls. The Raj Bhavan constituency, considered the crown jewel of Puducherry for its administrative and tourism significance, is currently in the final stages of election preparations.

As part of the single-phase Assembly polls for the Union Territory, voting will take place on Thursday, April 9. The constituency is witnessing a high-stakes, multi-cornered contest between established political veterans and fresh faces.

High-Stakes Multi-Cornered Contest

BJP's VP Ramalingam (NDA) faces tough competition from DMK's Vignesh Kannan (SPA) and Congress's R Kumaran (SPA), with TVK's VJ Chandran disrupting the math. Ramalingam, State President of the BJP in Puducherry; a heavy-hitting candidate for the NDA. DMK's Kannan is making his electoral debut; he is the son of the late political heavyweight P Kannan. Kumaran is leading to what observers call "friendly fights" or internal friction, as the DMK and Congress are part of the broader SPA alliance, both have fielded candidates in this segment. TVK's Chandran, a former IPS officer contesting on behalf of Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, is adding a new dynamic to the race.

Constituency Profile and Key Electoral Issues

The seat, traditionally an All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) stronghold, was allotted to the BJP as part of a strategic move to establish a direct presence in Puducherry's administrative hub. Traffic congestion, drainage modernisation, and energy costs are top priorities, with women voters (11,431) outnumbering men (9,616). 27 polling booths have been finalised across the constituency to ensure smooth voting on April 9.

Balancing Tourism and Local Needs

The constituency encompasses the iconic White Town (the French Quarter), the Promenade Beach, and heritage sites that drive the region's hospitality industry. While heavily urban and tourism-centric, it also includes the coastal village of Vaithikuppam, making the concerns of the fishing community a critical electoral factor.

Establishments in this zone are currently balancing the excitement of the "festival of democracy" with the practical challenges of the ongoing energy crisis. Candidates are walking a tightrope between promising world-class tourism infrastructure for White Town and housing and sea-erosion protection for the residents of Vaithikuppam. The tourism boom has made the narrow heritage streets of Raj Bhavan nearly impassable during weekends. Proposals for multi-level parking and "pedestrian-only" zones are major talking points.

Urban Infrastructure Woes

Despite its beauty, the constituency struggles with aging sewage systems that overflow during the monsoon--a top priority for local residents.

Impact of Energy Crisis

As noted earlier this week, the global energy crisis has hit local eateries hard. Small businesses are looking for local government support or subsidies to offset the rising cost of fuel and electricity.

Political Momentum and Significance

With the PM's recent roadshow passing through the heart of this constituency on April 3, the momentum is at its peak. The result here will likely set the tone for which alliance--the NDA or the SPA--gains the upper hand in the 30-member Assembly.

Past Election Results

2021 Assembly Elections

In the 2021 Assembly elections, K. Lakshminarayanan of the All India N.R. Congress secured victory from here with a margin of 3,732 votes. He polled 10,096 votes, accounting for a vote share of 51.86%, out of 19,466 valid votes cast. S. P. Sivakumar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam finished second with 6,364 votes and a vote share of 32.69%. In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

2016 Assembly Elections

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent. (ANI)

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