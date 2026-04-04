BCB Writes To BCCI Seeking To Enhance Existing Cricket Cooperation

BCB Proposes Enhanced Cricket Cooperation with BCCI

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently expressed their interest in existing and new areas of cooperation in cricket with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) through a letter.

"We maintain regular communication with various countries' cricket boards. As part of that regular communication, we recently reached out to the Board of Control for Cricket in India via a letter, through an email, to communicate with them", Nazmul Abedin Fahim, Director (Cricket Operations) of BCB, told ANI, over the phone.

"In the letter, we mentioned that the Indian national cricket team is scheduled to come to Bangladesh in September to play a series, and after that, our women's team is supposed to go to India. We also included in the letter a request to explore any other possibilities for reciprocal cricket collaborations," he added.

Background of Past Rift

Earlier, the Kolkata Knight Riders, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 (IPL), had hired a Bangladeshi player, Mustafizur Rahman, to play in the tournament. However, due to political objections from local parties, the BCCI didn't permit Mustafizur to play. And this created a bit of a rift between Bangladesh and India. After the controversy, Bangladesh boycotted the T20 World Cup in India.

Improving Bilateral Relations Foster Cricket Ties

After the election on February 12, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the current government took power, and relations between Bangladesh and India have been improving. On April 7 and 8, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, Dr. Khalilur Rahman, is visiting India. In the context of improving relations between the two countries, cooperation in cricket is also increasing.

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