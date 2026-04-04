Chitkara University Students Win Deakin University's 50% Vice-Chancellor's Scholarships For Global Study Pathway

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, India Chitkara University is proud to announce that two of its students, Parth Bhandari and Ishan Attri, have been awarded the Deakin University Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 50% Scholarship (India), one of the most competitive merit-based awards available to Indian students seeking internationally recognised education pathways.

Chitkara University students Parth Bhandari and Ishan Attri celebrate their achievement of receiving Deakin University's prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 50% Scholarship

The scholarships were conferred at a special ceremony held at Chitkara University, underscoring the strength of the long-standing academic partnership between Chitkara University and Deakin University, Australia.

The Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship is among Deakin University's most sought-after awards for Indian students, offering 50% tuition fee support to pursue industry-aligned, future-focused programs with genuine international exposure. For Indian families weighing the real cost of a globally recognised degree, this scholarship meaningfully changes what is possible.

Reflecting on the achievement, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "Seeing our students Parth Bhandari and Ishan Attri earn the Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship from Deakin University fills all of us at Chitkara with immense pride. This is a reflection of their hard work and academic commitment, and of the global pathways our partnerships make possible. At Chitkara, we remain committed to nurturing talent, building global perspectives, and preparing our students to succeed in a rapidly evolving world."

Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, spoke to the vision behind the initiative: "These scholarships are about expanding access to world-class education and recognising the ambition of students who are ready to compete on a global stage. Our partnership with Chitkara University allows us to identify and support that talent early, helping Indian students build international capabilities while contributing to India's future in a connected world."

Deakin University, ranked among the top 1% of universities globally, is widely recognised for its focus on graduate employability, innovation, and deep industry engagement, qualities that make it a genuinely strong destination for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad. Chitkara University, one of India's leading private universities, brings to this partnership an industry-integrated curriculum and a consistent track record of connecting students with international learning opportunities.

Together, the Deakin–Chitkara partnership offers students access to globally aligned curricula, international faculty engagement, and flexible study pathways, including the option to transition directly to Deakin's campuses in Australia. The collaboration is also aligned with the objectives of India's National Education Policy (NEP 2020), which actively supports internationally integrated, future-ready education.

Parth Bhandari and Ishan Attri's achievement speaks to what Chitkara University has quietly been building for years: a genuine pipeline of globally competitive students, and the institutional partnerships to match.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC A+ accredited private university with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, recognised among India's leading institutions by NIRF, QS World University Rankings, and Times Higher Education. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality, and emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Machine Learning.

The University's academic model integrates internships, live industry projects, and research into core curricula, supported by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry partners. Global Pathway programs, developed in partnership with leading universities in the United States, Australia and Canada, allow students to complete part of their degree abroad. With a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and applied learning, Chitkara University, prepares graduates for careers in India and internationally.

For more information, please visit: .