Arab Parliament Condemns Iranian Attack On Water Desalination Plant In Kuwait

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Arab Parliament condemned today the Iranian attack on a power generation and water distillation station in Kuwait, which resulted in material damage to the facility, noting that the attack came just days after other blatant assaults targeting electricity and water desalination plants in the country.

In a statement, Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi said that targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water facilities, violates all international norms, international law, and international humanitarian law. He called on the international community to put an end to such criminal acts that threaten Arab national security.

He affirmed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with Kuwait and with all Arab countries subjected to such attacks, and its support for any measures taken to protect their security and stability, safeguard their sovereignty, and preserve their territorial integrity.