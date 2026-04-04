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WHO Delivers 78.5MT Of Lifesaving Medical Supplies To Afghanistan

WHO Delivers 78.5MT Of Lifesaving Medical Supplies To Afghanistan


2026-04-04 04:00:50
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): An emergency airlift carrying 78.5 metric tonnes of lifesaving medical supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO) logistics hub in Dubai has arrived in Afghanistan.

In a post on X, WHO Afghanistan stated that the shipment includes measles treatment kits, pneumonia medications, nutritional supplies for severely malnourished children, surgical materials and other essential items.

These critical supplies are expected to support more than 419,000 people and enable approximately 13,600 lifesaving surgeries across the country.

The WHO expressed its gratitude to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for facilitating the delivery, as well as to donors and partners for their continued support in sustaining lifesaving healthcare services across Afghanistan.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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