Afghan MMA Fighter Qanbari Defeats Brazilian Opponent
The fight took place on Friday night during the 39th edition of the RSFC. Qanbari secured victory via submission, forcing Pasqualotti to tap out.
With this win, Qanbari improved his professional record to nine victories in 11 bouts.
Meanwhile, Pasqualotti, who had six wins and two losses in his previous eight professional fights, suffered his third career defeat.
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