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Hezbollah Carries Out Multiple Attacks on Israeli Settlements, Forces
(MENAFN) Hezbollah announced on Friday that it carried out 38 attacks over the previous 24 hours targeting Israeli settlements, military personnel, vehicles, and installations.
The Lebanese organization stated that the operations were carried out “in defense of Lebanon and its people” amid ongoing Israeli assaults on the country that began on March 2.
According to a tally reported by news agencies, the total number of Hezbollah operations since March 2 has reached 1,416.
Hezbollah said it struck seven settlements in northern Israel, reporting seven attacks on Kiryat Shmona, three on Metula, and two on Nahariya, along with hits on Hula, Ma'ayan Baruch, Kfar Yuval, and Yir’on.
The group also claimed responsibility for assaults on 16 Israeli troop and vehicle gatherings, including 10 incidents within northern Israel near the Lebanese border, specifically in Malkia, Margaliot, Dishon Shema, and Avivim, with two strikes on the latter.
Additionally, Hezbollah reported targeting six concentrations of Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, including in Bayadah, Ainata, Qantara, and Maroun al-Ras.
Israeli authorities have not yet commented on whether these attacks caused any casualties.
These operations are part of ongoing cross-border exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel, as Israeli military actions in Lebanon have intensified since March 2.
The area remains on high alert following a US and Israeli air campaign that began on February 28, which has reportedly killed more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The Lebanese organization stated that the operations were carried out “in defense of Lebanon and its people” amid ongoing Israeli assaults on the country that began on March 2.
According to a tally reported by news agencies, the total number of Hezbollah operations since March 2 has reached 1,416.
Hezbollah said it struck seven settlements in northern Israel, reporting seven attacks on Kiryat Shmona, three on Metula, and two on Nahariya, along with hits on Hula, Ma'ayan Baruch, Kfar Yuval, and Yir’on.
The group also claimed responsibility for assaults on 16 Israeli troop and vehicle gatherings, including 10 incidents within northern Israel near the Lebanese border, specifically in Malkia, Margaliot, Dishon Shema, and Avivim, with two strikes on the latter.
Additionally, Hezbollah reported targeting six concentrations of Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, including in Bayadah, Ainata, Qantara, and Maroun al-Ras.
Israeli authorities have not yet commented on whether these attacks caused any casualties.
These operations are part of ongoing cross-border exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel, as Israeli military actions in Lebanon have intensified since March 2.
The area remains on high alert following a US and Israeli air campaign that began on February 28, which has reportedly killed more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
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