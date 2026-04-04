Russia Justifying Mass Shelling Of Zaporizhzhia By Claiming 'Almost No Civilians Left' There CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

“Russian propaganda has launched an information campaign to justify the systematic shelling of the city of Zaporizhzhia. Propaganda resources are widely spreading a statement allegedly made by a captive, claiming that there are 'almost no civilians left' in the city and that 'there are more military personnel than civilians on the streets,'” the statement reads.

As noted, these claims do not correspond to reality and are being used by Russia as informational cover for attacks – any shelling is presented as strikes on“military targets.”

The Center emphasizes that Zaporizhzhia is a large Ukrainian city where civilians continue to live. Hospitals, municipal infrastructure, businesses, and educational institutions remain operational.

Russian propaganda spreading narratives portraying Ukraine as“terrorist state” over strikes on Russian facilities

It is also important that“testimony” from a prisoner of war is being used to promote this narrative. Such sources cannot be considered objective: prisoners are under the full control of the detaining side and may give statements under pressure, the CCD noted.

“The use of prisoners of war for propaganda purposes is a violation of international humanitarian law,” the Center stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, six residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia were damaged as a result of a Russian attack late in the evening of April 2.