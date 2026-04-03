Times Of Blockchain Joins Spice Middle East 2026 As Official Media Partner To Spotlight Blockchain

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 3, 2026 7:06 am - Times of Blockchain has announced its official media partnership with SPiCE Middle East 2026, scheduled for May 7–8 at the V Hotel in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Times of Blockchain has announced its official media partnership with SPiCE Middle East 2026, scheduled for May 7–8 at the V Hotel in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The summit will bring together gaming and betting industry leaders to explore how blockchain technology-specifically smart contracts and decentralized payments - is revolutionizing transparency and regulatory compliance.

Dubai, UAE – Times of Blockchain proudly announces its official media partnership with SPiCE Middle East 2026, set to take place on 7 - 8 May 2026 at the prestigious V Hotel, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

As one of the leading gatherings for stakeholders in the gaming and betting ecosystem, SPiCE Middle East 2026 will bring together industry leaders, regulators, and innovators to explore the future of gaming across emerging markets.

This year, blockchain technology is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping conversations around transparency, security, and regulatory compliance in gaming. With increasing scrutiny across jurisdictions, blockchain-based solutions such as smart contracts, decentralized payment systems, and provably fair gaming mechanisms are becoming essential tools for operators aiming to build trust and ensure compliance.

Through its media partnership, Times of Blockchain will deliver exclusive coverage on:

- The role of blockchain in regulated gaming markets

- Innovations in crypto payments and decentralised ecosystems

- The evolving intersection of blockchain and iGaming compliance frameworks

The event will also provide a platform for global leaders to exchange insights on market expansion strategies, regulatory developments, and technological adoption across the Middle East and beyond.

As the industry moves toward a more regulated and transparent future, SPiCE Middle East 2026 stands as a key platform for understanding how blockchain is enabling this transformation.

Dates: 7–8 May 2026

Location: V Hotel, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

About Times Of Blockchain

Times of Blockchain delivers reliable updates on blockchain innovation, emerging trends, and expert insights, helping you stay informed and ahead in the evolving Web3 space.

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