Presidential Office Responds To Poroshenko: More Emotion Than Facts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She made these remarks in a comment to Ukrinform.

“One gets the impression that the author of these statements knows very well what influence on the judicial system looks like-given the practices that existed during his presidency,” Mudra noted.

She recalled that it was precisely during 2014–2019 that the Ukrainian legal system was regularly criticized for political influence on the courts and law enforcement agencies, and the issue of judicial independence was one of the key topics in dialogue with international partners.

“Today, the state is operating under a different logic-one of clear procedures and the separation of powers and responsibilities among each body. Judicial decisions are made in the courtroom, not in political statements,” she emphasized.

According to the official, such public accusations without any evidence appear to be an attempt to shape the public narrative surrounding the process, rather than a legal position.

She also stressed that Ukraine adheres to the principle of judicial independence, which does not allow for either informal influence or political pressure on the consideration of specific cases.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 12, 2025, President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the NSDC's decision to impose personal sanctions against a number of individuals. Among those sanctioned are Ihor Kolomoyskyi, Hennadii Boholyubov, Kostiantyn Zhevago, Petro Poroshenko, and Viktor Medvedchuk.

The sanctions, in particular, include the revocation of Ukrainian state awards and other forms of recognition; the freezing of assets; restrictions on trade operations (complete cessation); restrictions, partial or complete cessation of the transit of resources, flights, and transportation through Ukrainian territory (complete cessation); and the prevention of capital outflows from Ukraine.

The sanctions are imposed for an indefinite period.

Court starts hearing in property division case ofcouple

On April 17, 2025, the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court began hearing the lawsuit filed by the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, regarding the imposition of NSDC sanctions against him.

On April 3, the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court postponed the hearing of Poroshenko's lawsuit regarding the imposition of NSDC sanctions against him for an indefinite period due to a judge's illness.

Poroshenko called the hearing a failure and blamed Iryna Mudra, the deputy head of the Presidential Office, for this.

Photo: Suspilne