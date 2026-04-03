French Aircraft Carrier Deployed To Mediterranean Sea

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, the French aircraft carrier "Charles-de-Gaulle" has been deployed to the Mediterranean Sea, AzerNEWS reports.

The country's Navy has also decided to keep the ship's three "E-2C Hawkeye" radar aircraft in service until 2032.

According to foreign media outlets, the third and final technical overhaul of the aircraft carrier is scheduled to begin in 2027. This is intended to keep the ship operational until 2038.

The "Charles-de-Gaulle" will then be replaced by a new ship called "France libre". During this period, it is planned to receive the new "E-2D Advanced Hawkeye" deck radar aircraft, but at least one "E-2C Hawkeye" will remain in service.

It should be noted that the "France libre", which will be commissioned in 2038, will be the largest French aircraft carrier built by the "Naval Group". The total cost of the project will exceed 12 billion euros.