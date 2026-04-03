MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) RJM Design Group Selected to Lead Design of Ontario Sports Empire, Western United States' Largest Multi-Sport Complex

April 03, 2026 11:01 AM EDT | Source: Pressmaster DMCC

Ontario, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2026) - RJM Design Group has been selected to lead landscape architecture, master planning, and site design for the Ontario Sports Empire (OSE ), a large-scale multi-sport complex in Ontario, California.







Rendering of Ontario Sports Empire by RJM Design Group

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The Ontario Sports Empire is a multi-sport athletic campus featuring more than 40 athletic fields, including long fields, youth diamond fields, full-size diamond fields, championship soccer/rugby fields, and championship baseball fields. The design incorporates synthetic turf fields and a range of site amenities including spectator seating areas, shaded gathering spaces, concession facilities, pedestrian concourses, play areas, batting cages, interior walking paths, and integrated signage and site furnishings.

The master plan focuses on coordinated site organization across the full campus, including circulation systems for pedestrians, vehicles, service access, and emergency routes. Infrastructure planning integrates stormwater management, irrigation systems, and utilities into a unified backbone designed to support phased construction and long-term site operation.

Wayfinding and identity are central to the design approach, using landscape elements, site features, and signage to define distinct zones and support intuitive navigation across the campus.

About RJM Design Group

RJM Design Group is a landscape architecture and planning firm specializing in master planning, site design, and experiential design for large-scale projects. The firm creates cohesive environments that prioritize circulation, usability, spectator experience, and long-term operational efficiency. RJM Design Group's integrated approach positions the firm as a leader in next-generation sports facility design.

Media Contact:

Amanda Gorman

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RJM Design Group

31591 Camino Capistrano

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

949-493-2600

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