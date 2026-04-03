How Elsa Schiaparelli Turned Surrealism Into High Fashion

MENAFN - USA Art News) Schiaparelli at the V&A: How Surrealism Turned Fashion Into Art

What does it look like when a couture house thinks like an avant-garde studio? At V&A South Kensington in London,“Schiaparelli: Fashion Becomes Art” makes the case that Elsa Schiaparelli's most enduring legacy is not simply a silhouette or a color, but a method: treating clothing as a site for ideas, jokes, and provocations. The exhibition is on view through November 8.

The show traces how Schiaparelli's practice was shaped by a tight circle of Surrealist collaborators and, in turn, how her designs ricocheted outward across modern art and photography. In the 1930s, her work moved in the same currents as artists including Man Ray, Pablo Picasso, Eileen Agar, Meret Oppenheim, and Cecil Beaton. Even“shocking pink,” the hue that became synonymous with her name, is linked here to a source in painting: the fuchsia intensity of Russian Surrealist painter Pavel Tchelitchew's“Basket of Strawberries” (1925).

Schiaparelli's route into Surrealism began earlier than her most famous garments. During World War I, she lived in New York, where she befriended Marcel Duchamp and Man Ray. After relocating to Paris in 1922, those relationships became a conduit into the movement's Parisian networks. Man Ray photographed the designer and, in one image, superimposed her brooch of two disembodied hands onto a portrait of Dora Maar, collapsing adornment and image-making into a single, uncanny gesture.

The exhibition also follows the way Schiaparelli's designs circulated back into art. Nusch Éluard - an artist, model, and close figure in Surrealist circles - was a devoted Schiaparelli client. She later sat for Picasso wearing one of Schiaparelli's hats, its eccentric angles offering the painter a ready-made formal disruption. Picasso's“Portrait of Nusch Eluard” (1937) appears as part of this broader story of fashion as a catalyst for modernist portraiture.

If the V&A show has a central atmosphere, it is the one conjured by Jean Cocteau's description of Schiaparelli's Place Vendôme boutique:“a devil's laboratory,” he wrote, where women emerged“masked, disguised, deformed, or reformed.” The shop's décor was itself a Surrealist environment. Shell lamps set the tone; an ashtray designed by Alberto Giacometti sat among the fixtures; Salvador Dalí contributed a shocking-pink version of his Mae West lips sofa, alongside a lilac-dyed taxidermied bear.

Cocteau and Dalí were not merely decorative presences. Cocteau helped devise garments that translated drawing into dress: spare line-work suggesting mirrored profiles, and a dinner jacket marked by a drifting, disembodied hand at the waist. Dalí's contributions pushed toward the menacing and the playful at once. His lobster motif, for example, was reimagined on a dress for Schiaparelli's Summer 1937 collection, turning a Surrealist emblem into something simultaneously elegant and faintly unsettling. Accessories extended the logic: an upside-down shoe transformed into a hat; a compact powder case disguised as a rotary telephone dial - objects that read as wearable cousins to Surrealist sculpture.

Meret Oppenheim's presence in the exhibition underscores how porous the boundary between fashion and object art could be. Oppenheim is best known for her fur-covered teacup, an idea tied to a now-legendary 1936 lunch with Picasso and Dora Maar. The story goes that Picasso joked anything could be covered in fur, and Oppenheim replied,“Even this cup and saucer. Waiter, a little more fur!” The spark for that exchange was a fur bracelet Oppenheim wore - made for Schiaparelli. It was followed by other furred accessories: gloves with the fingertips cut away and a fur-covered ring.

Schiaparelli's Surrealist sensibility also entered the realm of scent. Her men's fragrance, Snuff, was packaged in a tobacco pipe-shaped bottle, a pointed nod to René Magritte's“Treachery of Images” (1929). For another perfume, Shocking, she enlisted her friend Leonor Fini to design a bottle modeled on the voluptuous form of actor Mae West.

A century after Schiaparelli's early breakthroughs, the V&A's exhibition argues that her modernism still retains its capacity to surprise - not because it chased novelty for its own sake, but because it treated the everyday rituals of dressing, shopping, and self-presentation as fertile ground for the uncanny. In this telling, fashion does not merely borrow from art; it becomes one of Surrealism's most public, intimate stages.