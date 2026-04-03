BJP Set For Historic Sweep In Tribal Council Polls: Tripura CM​

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 3 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday asserted that the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) would mark a historic turning point, expressing confidence that the BJP would secure victory in all 28 seats with a massive margin, backed by growing support from the Janajati (tribal) community.​

Addressing an election rally in the Kathalia-Mirza-Rajapur constituency in Sepahijala district, Saha said the TTAADC election is“not merely an election but a day to create history,” emphasising that the BJP is witnessing unprecedented support across tribal regions.​

During the rally, the Chief Minister also welcomed more than 500 supporters from the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) into the BJP fold. Among them was Amiya Dayal Noatia, the TMP's 2023 Assembly election candidate from the Dhanpur Assembly constituency, whose induction was highlighted as a significant political development ahead of the polls.​

Later, the Chief Minister said that such developments clearly indicate that the BJP is on course to create history in the TTAADC elections.​

“In TTAADC, the CPI (M) and regional parties have ruled for years, but people have received nothing. Now, the BJP, which has fielded candidates in all 28 seats, has come forward. I request all voters to cast their votes early in the morning to ensure the BJP's victory,” he stated.​

Saha, also a senior BJP leader, said that after coming to power, the government ensured that eight Janajati intellectuals received the Padma Shri award, a first.​

“Our government has also increased social pensions for Samajpatis (community heads) and ensured proper respect for Janajati communities. Our government has decided to appoint designated officers at district and sub-divisional levels to oversee schemes meant specifically for Janajati welfare,” he said.​

The Chief Minister further criticised the Communist Party of India (Marxist), stating that despite ruling the state for a long time, it failed to resolve long-standing issues affecting indigenous communities, including the Reang refugee rehabilitation crisis, which he said was addressed under the BJP government.​

“Due to our government's efforts, insurgency has significantly declined, with many individuals joining the mainstream. We are supporting traditional weavers by providing threads and resources. We have also honoured cultural icons like Sachin Dev Burman by installing his statue and renaming the Agartala airport after the erstwhile king Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. We understand how to give due respect to our heritage and people,” he added.​

Highlighting developmental initiatives, Saha said that the state government has allocated substantial funds for projects in TTAADC areas. ​

He reiterated the government's commitment to establishing two medical colleges in ADC regions and setting up a nursing and paramedical college in Khumulwng.​

“We are also establishing 21 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Janajati areas and have sought necessary relaxations to expedite their implementation. A series of projects is being carried out to ensure the development and progress of Janajati communities. This election is an opportunity to create history, and I am confident that the people have understood and will support the BJP wholeheartedly,” he said.​