403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Influential Women Spotlights Sandra L. Maxim-Fenters: CEO Of Capterra Risk Solutions
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sandra L. Maxim-Fenters is the CEO and President of Capterra Risk Solutions, a leading firm in captive insurance and alternative risk management, and the Founder and CEO of MaximRe, a prominent reinsurance company. Over the past 15 years, she has cultivated a reputation for blending technical expertise with forward-thinking strategies, while fostering a corporate culture that empowers teams to perform at their highest level.
Sandra's leadership philosophy centers on being the“keeper of the culture,” ensuring that both employees and clients thrive in collaborative, creative, and high-performing environments. Her approach reflects a deep commitment to people, purpose, and strategic vision, which has been a guiding force in her professional journey.
As a single mother of three, Sandra has demonstrated extraordinary resilience, successfully supporting her children through college while simultaneously growing her businesses. Under her guidance, Capterra Risk Solutions has helped over 100 companies establish their own insurance entities and expanded across multiple states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and most recently, California, where her daughter now leads the newest office.
Sandra holds a Property and Casualty License and earned her BA in English and Political Science from Allegheny College. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh Institute for Entrepreneurial Excellence at the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business. Sandra has been recognized as one of Captive International's Influential Women in Captive Insurance and named to Captive Review's Power 50.
Sandra attributes her success to a combination of clear vision, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to people and purpose. She began her journey into alternative risk and captive insurance with a bold step that has grown into a 15-year legacy defined by trusted client relationships, technical and creative excellence, and a commitment to paying forward the support that shaped her own career. Her work is a reflection of combining rigorous technical knowledge with innovative strategies and a culture-driven approach to leadership.
The most influential career advice Sandra received was to lead with both vision and discipline. Early in her career, a mentor explained that technical expertise could get her in the room, but culture, strategy, trust, and persistence were what would keep her there. This guidance has informed her approach to building Capterra Risk Solutions and continues to shape how she leads her team today. By pairing technical mastery with innovative thinking, Sandra has grown her business while maintaining regulatory compliance, client trust, and a company culture that values both relationships and results. A notable example of her innovative approach is the creation of MaximRe, a reinsurance captive company designed to support Capterra clients and the broader insurance industry.
For young women entering the captive insurance and alternative risk space, Sandra emphasizes the importance of owning their seat at the table. She encourages mastering technical knowledge, asking insightful questions, and becoming fluent in the fundamentals of insurance and finance. She also stresses cultivating strong networks and mentorships while creating opportunities for others to advance. According to Sandra, leadership does not require sacrificing authenticity; professionals can be strategic and empathetic, analytical and creative, while maintaining resilience, curiosity, and a strong commitment to people.
Sandra identifies education as both a challenge and an opportunity in the field. Captive insurance is often perceived as complex, yet it provides organizations with powerful tools to control risk, reduce volatility, and align insurance with operational realities. Firms that demystify this space and clearly communicate its value are positioned to lead the next wave of growth. Client expectations have shifted as well-technical competence is necessary, but clients increasingly value partners who understand their business holistically. Sandra sees these changes as opportunities for innovative, client-centered leadership in the alternative risk industry.
At the core of her work and life, Sandra values purpose, integrity, resilience, and commitment to people. As CEO, she prioritizes being the keeper of the culture, ensuring accountability is balanced with humanity, and that clients, colleagues, and team members are supported and empowered. Integrity remains non-negotiable in her highly regulated industry, while resilience, honed by raising three children while building a company, serves as a guiding principle. Above all, Sandra prioritizes family, mentorship, and the opportunity to pay forward the support she has received throughout her career.
Looking ahead, Sandra L. Maxim-Fenters continues to grow Capterra Risk Solutions with a focus on innovation, excellence, and people-first leadership. She remains dedicated to mentoring emerging professionals, advancing the industry, and creating opportunities that empower her team and clients to reach their fullest potential.
Learn More about Sandra L. Maxim-Fenters:
Through her Influential Women profile, or through her profile on Capterra Risk Solutions,
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
About Capterra Risk Solutions
Founded in 2010, Capterra Risk Solutions is an alternative risk insurance consultant and licensed captive manager in both onshore and offshore captive jurisdictions.
Capterra offers an unparalleled level of risk management and underwriting expertise to firms desiring to expand insurance coverage, control losses, harness profits, and preserve assets through captive insurance planning and other alternative risk solutions.
More information is available on
Sandra's leadership philosophy centers on being the“keeper of the culture,” ensuring that both employees and clients thrive in collaborative, creative, and high-performing environments. Her approach reflects a deep commitment to people, purpose, and strategic vision, which has been a guiding force in her professional journey.
As a single mother of three, Sandra has demonstrated extraordinary resilience, successfully supporting her children through college while simultaneously growing her businesses. Under her guidance, Capterra Risk Solutions has helped over 100 companies establish their own insurance entities and expanded across multiple states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and most recently, California, where her daughter now leads the newest office.
Sandra holds a Property and Casualty License and earned her BA in English and Political Science from Allegheny College. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh Institute for Entrepreneurial Excellence at the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business. Sandra has been recognized as one of Captive International's Influential Women in Captive Insurance and named to Captive Review's Power 50.
Sandra attributes her success to a combination of clear vision, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to people and purpose. She began her journey into alternative risk and captive insurance with a bold step that has grown into a 15-year legacy defined by trusted client relationships, technical and creative excellence, and a commitment to paying forward the support that shaped her own career. Her work is a reflection of combining rigorous technical knowledge with innovative strategies and a culture-driven approach to leadership.
The most influential career advice Sandra received was to lead with both vision and discipline. Early in her career, a mentor explained that technical expertise could get her in the room, but culture, strategy, trust, and persistence were what would keep her there. This guidance has informed her approach to building Capterra Risk Solutions and continues to shape how she leads her team today. By pairing technical mastery with innovative thinking, Sandra has grown her business while maintaining regulatory compliance, client trust, and a company culture that values both relationships and results. A notable example of her innovative approach is the creation of MaximRe, a reinsurance captive company designed to support Capterra clients and the broader insurance industry.
For young women entering the captive insurance and alternative risk space, Sandra emphasizes the importance of owning their seat at the table. She encourages mastering technical knowledge, asking insightful questions, and becoming fluent in the fundamentals of insurance and finance. She also stresses cultivating strong networks and mentorships while creating opportunities for others to advance. According to Sandra, leadership does not require sacrificing authenticity; professionals can be strategic and empathetic, analytical and creative, while maintaining resilience, curiosity, and a strong commitment to people.
Sandra identifies education as both a challenge and an opportunity in the field. Captive insurance is often perceived as complex, yet it provides organizations with powerful tools to control risk, reduce volatility, and align insurance with operational realities. Firms that demystify this space and clearly communicate its value are positioned to lead the next wave of growth. Client expectations have shifted as well-technical competence is necessary, but clients increasingly value partners who understand their business holistically. Sandra sees these changes as opportunities for innovative, client-centered leadership in the alternative risk industry.
At the core of her work and life, Sandra values purpose, integrity, resilience, and commitment to people. As CEO, she prioritizes being the keeper of the culture, ensuring accountability is balanced with humanity, and that clients, colleagues, and team members are supported and empowered. Integrity remains non-negotiable in her highly regulated industry, while resilience, honed by raising three children while building a company, serves as a guiding principle. Above all, Sandra prioritizes family, mentorship, and the opportunity to pay forward the support she has received throughout her career.
Looking ahead, Sandra L. Maxim-Fenters continues to grow Capterra Risk Solutions with a focus on innovation, excellence, and people-first leadership. She remains dedicated to mentoring emerging professionals, advancing the industry, and creating opportunities that empower her team and clients to reach their fullest potential.
Learn More about Sandra L. Maxim-Fenters:
Through her Influential Women profile, or through her profile on Capterra Risk Solutions,
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
About Capterra Risk Solutions
Founded in 2010, Capterra Risk Solutions is an alternative risk insurance consultant and licensed captive manager in both onshore and offshore captive jurisdictions.
Capterra offers an unparalleled level of risk management and underwriting expertise to firms desiring to expand insurance coverage, control losses, harness profits, and preserve assets through captive insurance planning and other alternative risk solutions.
More information is available on
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment