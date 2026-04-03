MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- RESOUND Presents Living Letters: Philippians at Orlando Science Center on May 2

Broadway performer Stephen Trafton brings an immersive live presentation of Philippians to Orlando audiences

RESOUND will present Living Letters: Philippians on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Orlando Science Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring Broadway performer Stephen Trafton in a live theatrical presentation of the New Testament letter to the Philippians.

Designed to help audiences experience Scripture in a vivid and immersive way, Living Letters: Philippians places listeners in the world of first-century Philippi, drawing from historical context and the surrounding story before presenting Paul's letter in a dramatic live format.

RESOUND was founded by Stephen and Juliette Trafton, former Broadway performers who now lead the Orlando-based arts organization with a mission to awaken wonder through the arts. Through concerts, theatrical storytelling, worship events, and creative gatherings, RESOUND creates experiences centered on beauty, reflection, and shared human connection.

Stephen Trafton's professional background includes Les Misérables on Broadway and the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera. Through Living Letters, he brings biblical texts to life through performance and storytelling.

“Our hope with Living Letters: Philippians is to help people experience this letter in a fresh and deeply human way,” said Stephen Trafton.“We want the audience to feel the encouragement, urgency, and beauty of Paul's words as if they were hearing them for the very first time.”

With Living Letters: Philippians, RESOUND continues to build a distinctive presence in Central Florida through performances that blend artistic excellence, meaningful storytelling, and spiritual depth.

Tickets are available at:

About RESOUND

RESOUND is an Orlando-based arts organization dedicated to creating meaningful live experiences through theatrical storytelling, concerts, worship gatherings, and creative collaboration. With a focus on beauty, story, and shared human connection, RESOUND produces performances and events designed to awaken wonder and invite reflection.

