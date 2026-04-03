'You're Behind': Experts Urge Firms To Adapt AI As UAE Pushes Systems Globally

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE is exporting artificial intelligence systems originally built for its own government infrastructure to countries worldwide, as executives warn that businesses failing to adopt AI risk falling behind.

Speaking during the Private Sector Leaders and Decision Makers Forum hosted by Abu Chamber, Magzhan Kenesbai, Chief Growth Officer at Presight, and Hani Khalaf, Chief Technology Officer at Dell Technologies, outlined how AI is now embedded across decision-making systems - from trade and logistics to public safety, and scaled internationally.

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“We service multiple governments around the world - Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe,” Kenesbai said, describing how UAE-developed AI systems are being deployed globally.

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He added that platforms first built in Abu Dhabi are now being exported as operational models.“We service 14 countries internationally, in Kazakhstan, in Albania, and others.”

Kenesbai said a key capability lies in integrating vast datasets into a single decision-making layer.“What we've done is unify millions of data sets from ports, customs, supply chains and give you the best way to come forward in order for you to make decisions.”

These systems, he said, are designed to simplify trade processes, from optimising routes to handling documentation, while enabling real-time responses during disruptions. The same approach is being applied in emergency response systems.“What used to take hours can now be done in seconds,” Kenesbai said, referring to platforms that coordinate police, ambulances and hospitals based on live data.

Khalaf, meanwhile, stressed that data control is becoming a critical issue as AI adoption accelerates.“True sovereignty is when your infrastructure is fully under your control,” he said, noting that systems must be able to function independently if needed. He also highlighted how AI is reshaping decision-making at a fundamental level.“You need to think of AI and embedding it in your work,” Khalaf said, adding that organisations must move away from instinct-based decisions towards data-driven ones.

As global investment in AI infrastructure accelerates, both speakers said adoption is no longer optional.“I don't think that any organisation can have continuity without AI,” Kenesbai said, warning that companies without a clear strategy“are becoming outdated”.

The message to businesses was direct.“If you have not started with AI yet, you're behind," Kenesbai stressed that AI is no longer a standalone tool but a core operational layer.“It's not a project, it's going to become something inseparable from the organisation.” At the same time, barriers to entry are falling rapidly.“Everyone can create platforms or solutions from their phone,” he said, pointing to the growing accessibility of AI tools.

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