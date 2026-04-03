GAMIVO Unveils Analysis on 2026's Most Popular Video Game Genres

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report highlights emerging trends and shifts in gamer preferences, offering valuable insights for industry stakeholders.

Sliema, MALTA, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMIVO, a popular platform with discounted video games, published its latest research. It shows that gamers in 2026 most frequently choose action-adventure games. RPGs came second, and survival games took third place.







GAMIVO's research indicates that action-adventure games are the most popular in 2026.

GAMIVO published its study on the most popular video game genres. The company analyzed about 1,000 best-selling titles on its platform during the first quarter of 2026. According to the data, action-adventure games led the way, accounting for 22.7% of all copies sold. Role-playing games followed closely at 19.5%, narrowly outperforming survival games, which secured an 18.2% share. Shooters were the final genre to exceed the 10% threshold, coming in at 14.5%. The remaining market share was split between simulation (8.6%), strategy (6.7%), sports (6.2%), puzzle (2%), and fighting games (1.6%).

Action-Adventure Takes the Crown in Q1 2026

These figures align with the research from last year, which focused on the 100 most popular titles on GAMIVO. However, while action-adventure and role-playing games previously shared the top spot, the increase in analyzed titles has allowed action-adventure to emerge as the clear frontrunner.

“Analyzing a larger data sample, the action-adventure genre surpassed RPG in both volume and market share. This trend was largely driven by a high volume of successful mid and small-sized releases," explains Andrzej Bazylczuk from GAMIVO.

Blurred Lines: The Enduring Appeal of Strategy and Simulation

An interesting thing can be observed after a closer investigation of the genres from the third and fourth places. While survival games significantly outperformed shooters in terms of total copies sold, the hierarchy reverses when analyzing the number of individual titles that make up those figures. This suggests that the survival genre's success is concentrated within a smaller group of high-performing hits, whereas the shooter category maintains its market share through a broader, more diverse catalog of available games.

"Simulation fans are more willing to dedicate hundreds of hours to a single title rather than moving quickly between releases," notes Bazylczuk. "In contrast, fans of single-player shooters are more likely to seek out a new experience immediately after finishing a campaign, leading to a higher volume of moderately popular titles within the FPS genre."

When it comes to simulation and strategy, the lines between those genres are often blurred. Many high-performing titles utilize deep strategy mechanics but replicate complex systems so faithfully that they are classified as simulations. This suggests that the lower ranking of pure strategy games does not indicate a decline in interest for management or tactical gameplay. Notably, the list features a significant number of both new and classic Real-Time Strategy (RTS) releases, proving the subgenre remains resilient and relevant.

The Rise of the Hybrid: Why Modern Gamers Crave Variety

The gaming landscape is defined by "genre-bending." Games incorporating simulation and strategy elements are only one example. Modern gamers gravitate toward titles that fuse elements from across the spectrum. Many of the most popular titles successfully combine high-octane action, dynamic combat, environmental puzzles, compelling narrative, customization, and survival mechanics.

In contrast, specialized genres like sports, racing, and fighting games occupy a more niche position. These markets are typically dominated by a few titan franchises, leaving little room for smaller competitors.

The puzzle category remains a distinct territory, consisting primarily of logic-based titles and adventure games without any arcade elements. While visual novels and decision-based "walking simulators" maintain a dedicated following, a large portion of the adventure titles incorporate action mechanics, automatically falling into the broader action-adventure genre.

The variety within the top 1,000 titles sold in 2026 paints a hopeful picture for the industry.

"The data is quite optimistic. It shows that no single genre dominates so overwhelmingly that it forces all publishers down the same path," concludes Andrzej Bazylczuk. "The current gaming landscape is incredibly diverse, ensuring that fans of even the most niche genres have no problem finding incredible titles to play."

The most popular video game genres in 2026.

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