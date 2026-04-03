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Epoxy Floors NJ Launches 'Paying It Forward' Initiative To Resurface Dugouts For Long Hill Township Baseball
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Epoxy Floors NJ, a regional leader in high-performance industrial and commercial flooring, is proud to announce the launch of its "Paying It Forward" community initiative. The program's inaugural project will focus on revitalizing local youth sports facilities, starting with a comprehensive resurfacing of the dugouts for the Long Hill Township Baseball Club (Long Hill Baseball and Softball Association).
As a staple of the Stirling community for over 35 years, Epoxy Floors NJ is donating the materials and labor to transform the existing concrete dugout floors into professional-grade, durable, and slip-resistant surfaces. The project is designed to provide a safer and more aesthetically pleasing environment for the hundreds of young athletes who participate in the league each season.
"Our 'Paying It Forward' initiative is about more than just donation-it's about using our professional expertise to improve the places where our community gathers," said Stephen Smedley, founder of Epoxy Floors NJ. "The dugouts are the heart of the game for these kids. By applying our industrial-strength resinous coatings, we're giving them a big-league experience that can withstand the heavy foot traffic and elements for years to come."The resurfacing project will utilize specialized, weather-resistant MMA systems typically reserved for high-traffic commercial environments.
*Benefits to the Long Hill Township Baseball Club include:
-Enhanced Safety: A textured, slip-resistant finish to prevent accidents during rainy game days.
-Long-Term Durability: Resistance to cleat wear, moisture, and temperature fluctuations common in New Jersey.
-Aesthetic Upgrade: A clean, professional look that instills pride in local players and coaches.
"We are thrilled to partner with a local business that truly cares about the quality of our town's facilities," said a representative from the Long Hill Baseball and Softball Association. "These improvements to our dugouts at the Long Hill complex are a game-changer for our players' experience and the longevity of our fields."The resurfacing is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2026 Spring Season Opening Day, ensuring that the "Cyclones" and all LHBSA teams can enjoy their upgraded home turf immediately.
About Epoxy Floors NJ: Headquartered in Stirling, N.J., Epoxy Floors NJ (a division of High Performance Systems Corporation) has been a leading contractor for industrial and commercial resinous flooring since 1988. Specializing in epoxy, urethane concrete, and decorative finishes, they serve the pharmaceutical, food service, and warehousing industries across the tri-state area with a focus on safety and durability. For more information, visit epoxyfloorsnj/About Us.
Long Hill Baseball and Softball Association (LHBSA): The LHBSA is a volunteer-run organization dedicated to providing a safe, fun, and healthy environment for children in Long Hill Township to develop skills in teamwork, sportsmanship, and fair play through the games of baseball and softball.
Epoxy Floors NJ
51 Delawar Ave
Stirling NJ 07980
732-384-5577
...
As a staple of the Stirling community for over 35 years, Epoxy Floors NJ is donating the materials and labor to transform the existing concrete dugout floors into professional-grade, durable, and slip-resistant surfaces. The project is designed to provide a safer and more aesthetically pleasing environment for the hundreds of young athletes who participate in the league each season.
"Our 'Paying It Forward' initiative is about more than just donation-it's about using our professional expertise to improve the places where our community gathers," said Stephen Smedley, founder of Epoxy Floors NJ. "The dugouts are the heart of the game for these kids. By applying our industrial-strength resinous coatings, we're giving them a big-league experience that can withstand the heavy foot traffic and elements for years to come."The resurfacing project will utilize specialized, weather-resistant MMA systems typically reserved for high-traffic commercial environments.
*Benefits to the Long Hill Township Baseball Club include:
-Enhanced Safety: A textured, slip-resistant finish to prevent accidents during rainy game days.
-Long-Term Durability: Resistance to cleat wear, moisture, and temperature fluctuations common in New Jersey.
-Aesthetic Upgrade: A clean, professional look that instills pride in local players and coaches.
"We are thrilled to partner with a local business that truly cares about the quality of our town's facilities," said a representative from the Long Hill Baseball and Softball Association. "These improvements to our dugouts at the Long Hill complex are a game-changer for our players' experience and the longevity of our fields."The resurfacing is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2026 Spring Season Opening Day, ensuring that the "Cyclones" and all LHBSA teams can enjoy their upgraded home turf immediately.
About Epoxy Floors NJ: Headquartered in Stirling, N.J., Epoxy Floors NJ (a division of High Performance Systems Corporation) has been a leading contractor for industrial and commercial resinous flooring since 1988. Specializing in epoxy, urethane concrete, and decorative finishes, they serve the pharmaceutical, food service, and warehousing industries across the tri-state area with a focus on safety and durability. For more information, visit epoxyfloorsnj/About Us.
Long Hill Baseball and Softball Association (LHBSA): The LHBSA is a volunteer-run organization dedicated to providing a safe, fun, and healthy environment for children in Long Hill Township to develop skills in teamwork, sportsmanship, and fair play through the games of baseball and softball.
Epoxy Floors NJ
51 Delawar Ave
Stirling NJ 07980
732-384-5577
...
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