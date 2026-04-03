BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For March 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For March 2026 Clichy, France – April 03, 2026 In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, Société BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2026:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 03/03/2026 5,000 52.5000 262,500.00 03/03/2026 2,179 52.6930 114,818.05 03/03/2026 10,936 52.6930 576,250.65 04/03/2026 3,411 52.6398 179,554.20 06/03/2026 278 54.0000 15,012.00 09/03/2026 12,515 53.2291 666,162.19 10/03/2026 2,058 53.9986 111,129.12 11/03/2026 7,909 53.9611 426,778.34 12/03/2026 6,165 53.9566 332,642.44 16/03/2026 6,734 53.9170 363,077.20 17/03/2026 6,683 53.7643 359,306.88 17/03/2026 3,317 53.7643 178,336.22 18/03/2026 7,640 52.9334 404,411.18 18/03/2026 139 52.9334 7,357.74 19/03/2026 46,553 51.9000 2,416,100.70 31/03/2026 45,519 53.7000 2,444,370.30 TOTAL 167,036 53.0293 8,857,807.20

Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

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Investor Relations

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Apolline Celeyron

Global Communications Director

+33 6 13 63 44 43

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Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

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Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Quarter 2026 Net Sales April 28, 2026 Annual General Meeting May 20, 2026 First Half 2026 Results July 29, 2026 Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales October 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit

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