Gujarat: Congress Fields Bhrugurajsinh Chauhan For Umreth By-Poll​

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 3 (IANS) The Congress on Friday named Bhrugurajsinh Chauhan as its candidate for the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly by-election from the Umreth constituency.​

In a statement, the party said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had approved the candidature.​

Chauhan has held several organisational positions within the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).​

He has been serving as Coordinator of the GPCC Central Zone since 2025 and earlier worked as Pradesh Pratinidhi between 2020 and 2025.​

He has also been appointed PCC in-charge for Nadiad, Mahudha, Thasra, and Galteshwar constituencies for 2026.​

Previously, he was entrusted with responsibilities as PCC in-charge during the Morva Hadaf by-election in 2020 and the Karjan by-election in 2019.​

At the local level, Chauhan has served as President of the Umreth Taluka Panchayat for three consecutive terms from 2000 to 2015.​

He has also held the positions of President of the Mahi Katha Vikas Munch in Anand, Secretary of the Akhil Gujarat Kshatriya Munch, and Chairman of Ahima Seva Sahkari Mandali.​

Earlier, the party had appointed four observers for the forthcoming by-election in the constituency, tasking them with overseeing campaign coordination, organisational preparedness, and feedback from the ground.​

The observers were expected to work closely with local party units and monitor booth-level activities.​

Party sources said the move is aimed at strengthening coordination and ensuring that campaign efforts remain aligned with the party's overall electoral approach in the constituency.​

The Umreth Assembly seat in Anand district fell vacant following the death of sitting BJP MLA Govind Parmar on March 6, necessitating the by-election.​

The Election Commission has scheduled polling for April 23, with voting counting on May 4.​

BJP has fielded Harshad Parmar as its candidate. He is the son of the late MLA and currently serves as sarpanch of Chikhodra Gram Panchayat and president of the Anand Taluka Sarpanch Association.​